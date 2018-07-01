Trump: Abortion Rights ‘Could Very Well End Up With States at Some Point’

On this week’s broadcast of “Sunday Morning Futures,” President Donald Trump hinted at the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, saying the legality of abortion “could very well end up with states at some point.”

When asked if he would ask potential nominees about Roe v. Wade, Trump said, “Well, that’s a big one. And probably not. They are all saying don’t do that. You don’t do that. You shouldn’t do that. But I’m putting conservative people on.”

When asked if abortion rights should be decided by the states, Trump said, “Well, maybe someday it will be to the states. You never know how that’s going to turn out. That’s a very complex question. The Roe v. Wade is probably the one that people are talking about in terms of having an effect. But we will see what happens. But it could very well end up with states at some point.”

