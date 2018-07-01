WaPo’s Rubin: Sarah Sanders’ ‘Life Sentence’ Should Be Being Made ‘Uncomfortable’

During the Sunday broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin declared White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ “life sentence” for being in President Donald Trump’s administration and “inciting against the press” should be being made uncomfortable.

“[N]o one is telling them to be violent protesters, but we’re not going to let these people go through life unscathed,” Rubin told host Joy Reid. “Sarah Huckabee has no right to live a life of no fuss, no muss, after lying to the press, after inciting against the press. These people should be made uncomfortable, and I think that’s a life sentence, frankly.”

