Warren: ‘We Need to Rebuild Our Immigration System’ Starting By ‘Replacing ICE’

Saturday during a protest in Boston, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) called on rebuilding the country’s immigration system, starting by replacing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Warren said, “This is about children being held in cages, this is about babies scat erred all across the country, this is about mamas who want their children back. President Trump seems to think that the only way to have immigration rules is to rip parents from their families, is to treat rape victims and refugees like terrorists, and to put children in cages.”

She continued, “This is ugly, this is wrong, and this is not the way to run our country. The president’s deeply immoral actions have made it obvious we need to rebuild our immigration system from top to bottom starting by replacing ICE with something that reflects our morality and values. This moment is a moral crisis for our country. Dr. Martin Luther King said there comes a time when silence is betrayal. We will not be silent. We cannot be silent. We will build a country that reflects our values. That is why we are here.”

