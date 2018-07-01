Maxine Waters: Pelosi, Schumer ‘Will Do Anything to Protect Their Leadership’

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) responded to both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) denouncing her remarks calling for citizens to confront members of President Donald Trump’s administration in public, saying Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” the two “will do anything to protect their leadership.”

“You know, I was surprised at Chuck Schumer, you know reached into the other house to do that,” Waters said to host Joy Reid. “I’ve not quite seen that done before, but one of the things I recognize, being an elected official, is in the final analysis, you know, leadership like Chuck Schumer’s will do anything that they think is necessary to protect their leadership.”

