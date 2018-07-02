Dem Sen Cardin on SCOTUS Nominee: People’s ‘Constitutional Rights’ Are at Stake

Monday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Sen Ben Cardin (D-MD) said “constitutional rights” were at stake depending on who President Donald Trump nominated to replace Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Cardin said, “Yes, Senator McConnell is hypocritical. He said of course under President Obama that 11 months was not long enough for an election to take up a nominee. Now the Republicans are going to do this in just a few months. That’s wrong, it’s hypocritical, but we need to use every opportunity we can so the Americans know what’s at stake.”

He continued, “What’s at stake are their constitutional rights, the protection against the abuses of power by the president, by Congress, by corporate America and reversing the long-standing precedents of the Supreme Court.”

He added, “To me, that’s the most important thing, is the rights that are going to be jeopardized by appointing a person who has an agenda to reverse the precedents of the court.”

(h/t Grabien)

