Watch: Milwaukee Bucks’ Thon Maker Involved in Nasty Brawl

Things got ugly at the FIBA World Cup qualifier between Australia and the Philippines.

Australia was blowing the Philippines out 79-48, in the third quarter when Philippines player June Mar Fajardo threw an elbow, sparking the two teams, and some fans, to fight.

Australian 7-footer and Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker was caught on camera getting involved, flinging his body into a pile of people feet-first. He then tried another flying kick on a Philippines player.

Per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Maker and three other players from Australia were ejected, while nine Philippines players were removed. The Philippines national team was forced to play with only three players until they got down to just one player who had not fouled out or been ejected, which is when the game was called — resulting in an 89-53 final score in favor of Australia.

