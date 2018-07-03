Charles Barkley Says He Would Rather ‘Not Win’ a Championship Than Join a ‘Super Team’

In an appearance on the “Unnecessary Roughness” podcast, NBA legend Charles Barkley said he would rather go ringless than join a super team as seen in today’s NBA with the Golden State Warriors and whichever team new Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been on, or even in previous years with the Boston Celtics.

“I’d rather not win than be on a super team,” Barkley stated. “It doesn’t matter what option you are. Sports are about competition. It’s about competition. Like, I admire Patrick Ewing for trying to bring a championship to New York. I admire Reggie Miller for trying to bring a championship [to Indiana]. I admire Michael Jordan for not leaving when they got beat by the Pistons every year. He didn’t pack up and say, ‘Let me play with Magic [Johnson] or [Larry] Bird.'”

The “Round Mound of Rebound” added, “There’s something to be said — When Dirk Nowitzki finally won the championship — he could be like, ‘Yes, I did this.’ It’s easy to get a bunch of superstars or really good players together and say, ‘Let’s build a super team.'”

