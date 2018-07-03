CNN’s Toobin: Pruitt ‘Is Destroying the Environment and Trump Is In Favor of That’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” network legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said President Donald Trump was “in favor” of Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt “destroying the environment.”

Toobin said, “The two people who can do no wrong in the Trump administration, no matter what the news is—both in the news today. One is Scott Pruitt because he is destroying the environment and Trump is in favor of that, and the other is Vladimir Putin.”

