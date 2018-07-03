Dershowitz: I Hope Trump Looks for ‘Libertarian Conservative’ SCOTUS Pick

. @AlanDersh : I hope Trump picks a true conservative Supreme Court justice who elevates the rights of the individual over the power of government & who respects the president pic.twitter.com/CbZurrdM3l

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said he hopes President Trump’s Supreme Court pick is “a libertarian conservative, a true conservative,” who believes in individual rights and respects precedents.

Dershowitz said, “I hope he’s looking for a libertarian conservative, a true conservative, who elevates the rights of individual over the power of government. A true conservative also respects precedent, doesn’t come to the court with an agenda, with a list of issues that he wants to see changed. A true conservative is not a judicial activist. So, I think he can broaden his base, help unite the country, if he picks a true conservative, who really believes in liberty and who believes precedent. That’s what true conservatism is on the bench.”

