Gohmert: Calls to Abolish ICE Are Calls for ‘Anarchy’

Tuesday on Fox Business Channel’s “Varney & Co.” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said Democrats calls to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency were calls for “anarchy.”

Gohmert said, “It’s a call for anarchy. And, it’s amazing that it has caught on and has been spreading even among what were thought to be mainstream Democrats. I mean, it’s insane. If you don’t have borders, you don’t have a country. And, when you’re a welfare state like the U.S. has become, it is just a giant sucking sound from all over the world.”

He added, “You can’t control it, and it means anarchy. It means might makes right and then that, ultimately, leads to a totalitarian dictator coming in and rounding up the military, taking over. It’s the way countries end, and a new dictatorship begins. You call for anarchy, and then you get a dictator.”

