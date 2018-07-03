Nunes: ‘We’re Not Going to Be Threatened By the Democrats — They’re the Ones That Have Blood on Their Hands’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, responded to attacks from committee counterpart Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who described Nunes as “one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse.”

Nunes defiantly said he would not be threatened by the opposition party and accused the Democratic Party of having “completely destroyed the FBI and DoJ.”

“We’re not going to be threatened by the Democrats,” Nunes said. “They’re the ones that have all this blood on their hands. They’re the ones that have completely destroyed the FBI and DoJ. How did they do that? That did that by digging up dirt — the Clinton campaign dug up dirt, but it into a dossier and fed it into the FBI. And the FBI used our counterintelligence capabilities against a political campaign. That’s what happened here. So, the Democrats in the House and the Senate — they continue to want to obfuscate. They continue to want to cover up.”

“If we had listened to the Democrats, we would have never found out Hillary Clinton, and the Democrats paid Christopher Steele to generate this dirt on President Trump,” he added. “So, I tend to ignore everything that they say. We continue to do our work every day, day in and day out, to get to the truth. And gradually we’re getting to the truth. And I believe as these hearings take place and testimony is given to the Congress, I think it will be a much-needed sunlight in this investigation. I think the American people are being deceived — who is telling the truth, and who is not telling the truth.”

