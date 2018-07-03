Sanders: Dems ‘Only Message Is One of Intolerance,’ ‘Attacking People’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the Democratic Party’s “only message” was one of intolerance and one of attacking people “who love this country.”

Discussing calls to harass members of the Trump administration in public, Sanders said, “What I tell my kids to do, treat everybody with respect whether I disagree with them or not.”

She continued, “It is sad this situation and where politics have gotten. We live in an amazing country, and people should be free to disagree, but I think we can do that in a way that is much nicer that doesn’t call for people to never be able to set foot in public.”

She added, “I’m going to continue to do my job to the very best of my ability. I’m going to continue to always treat people with respect. And I think it’s a sad day in America when Democrats only message is to attack who support people this president and support this country. And that are here working hard every single day to try to make it better. We show up with that goal in mind. And I think, frankly if Democrats started of thinking about it the same way we are, they would be a lot better off. I think it’s honestly a sad day in America for Democrats and the Democrat Party that their only message is one of intolerance and one of attacking people who love this country and who are trying to do good things for it.”

