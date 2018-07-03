Turley: Strzok Transcript Should Be Released, ‘Unfair’ Not To

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” George Washington Law Professor Jonathan Turley stated that the transcript of Peter Strzok’s closed testimony should be made public.

Turley said, “I actually agreed with Strzok’s attorney when he objected that his client had been put through this long closed session and then all these people are describing how he appeared and what he said. I do think that’s sort of unfair. I’ve never liked that. And so, he asked for that transcript to be made public. And I agree that that really should be the way that it is done, in fairness to him.”

