Watch: Fly Ball Hits Tim Tebow in the Head

Binghamton Rumble Ponies outfielder Tim Tebow kept his head in the game Monday night against the Portland Sea Dogs.

Red Sox prospect Josh Ockimey hit an opposite-field shot off of Portland’s Green Monster replica. The ball bounced off the wall and then hit Tebow’s head, rolling into foul territory.

The Eastern League All-Star rushed to retrieve the ball, holding Ockimey to a triple on the play.

Tebow went 3-for-4 with two runs knocked in and a stolen base, raising his average to .266 on the year.

