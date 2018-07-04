GOP Rep Jordan: Allegations Against Me ‘Just Flat-Out Not True,’ Questions ‘Timing’

Wednesday on CNN, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said the claims that when he was a wrestling coach at Ohio State, he ignored wrestlers sex abuse allegations by the team doctor are “just flat-out not true.”

Jordon said, “We knew of no abuse. Never heard of abuse. If we had, we would have reported it. If, in fact, you know, if, in fact, there’s — we want justice for the victims. We’re happy to talk with the folks doing the investigation. But nothing —I mean, things they said about me were just flat-out not true.”

When a reporter asked about the timing, Jordon said, “Look, the timing makes you wonder. All I know is, it’s not true.”

He added, “It’s interesting that the timing is what it is, in light of things that are going on in Washington.”

