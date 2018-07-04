GOP Sen Collins: I Won’t Vote for SCOTUS Nominee Who Does Not Consider Roe v. Wade ‘Settled Law’

Wednesday on MSNBC, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said she would not vote for President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy if that person doesn’t consider Roe v. Wade to be “settled law.”

Collins said, “I’m consistently ranked as the most bipartisan senator by Georgetown University, Lugar Center. That’s been in five years in a row that I don’t tow the party line, that I don’t hesitate to break from the administration. They support the administration when I think that the president is right. I oppose him when I think he’s wrong. And that’s what I’m going to do in this case as well.”

She continued, “I think I’ve made it pretty clear that if a nominee has demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade, and has said that they’re not going to abide by that long-standing precedent that I could not support that nominee. We don’t even know who the nominee is.”

She added, “I’ve already told you if the person demonstrates hostility towards Roe v. Wade and doesn’t consider it to be settled law and precedent, I don’t see how I can vote for that person.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN