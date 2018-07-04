Joey Chestnut Cruises to Victory at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Sets Record at 74

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut was unable to fully relish the moment Wednesday when he broke his own record at the annual July Fourth Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest for his 11th Mustard Belt.

Chestnut consumed 74 hot dogs, beating his previous record (set in 2017) of 72, but expressed his frustration with the judges after the contest.

“The judges in front of me were all screwed up, they couldn’t see what number I was on. I just had to ignore that and just kept eating. 74 hot dogs — oh man, I murdered it,” he said.

Chestnut’s 74 downed hot dogs made for 11 higher than runner-up Carmen Cincotti’s 63 and 31 more than third place Darron Breeden’s 43.

