Dem Rep Lee: ‘Un-American Trump Administration’ ‘Destroying the Country’

While speaking to San Francisco FOX affiliate KTVU on Thursday, Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA) stated that the “un-American Trump administration” is “destroying the country.”

Lee praised the efforts of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to re-take the House, saying, “[S]he is supporting all of these candidates who are running. That’s her focus, and that’s what she wants to do, is to make sure we have a Democratic majority. Because this un-American Trump administration, really, they’re destroying the country. And so, that’s her focus. That’s my focus…is to make sure we get to that 218+.”

(h/t NTK Network)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett