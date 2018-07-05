FS1’s Broussard on LeBron James: ‘He’d Be a Great President’

"If he brings his family values combined with his social awareness and his understanding of entrepreneurship, he'd be a great President." @Chris_Broussard reacts to @WhitlockJason 's belief that LeBron's decision was a political move. pic.twitter.com/KBDlpj49vY

During a Wednesday “Speak for Yourself” conversation about LeBron James’ move to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, Fox Sports 1 NBA analyst Chris Broussard declared the future NBA Hall of Famer would make a “great president.”

“I think LeBron, not yet, but in the future, I think he’d be a great president,” Broussard stated. “You talk about left-wing — LeBron exhibits family values. That’s very important to him because he never really had that.”

Broussard continued, “If he brings his family values and love of family, combined with his social awareness as far as social justice and his understanding of the importance of entrepreneurship, which he’s already building businesses, he’d be a great president in that regard.”

