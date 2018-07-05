‘Morning Joe’ Mocks Alan Dershowitz for Shunning by Fellow Liberals Over Trump

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ridiculed Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz for the frosty reception and shunning he had received from some liberals in his usual summer haunts, including Martha’s Vineyard.

Dershowitz laid out why he thought it was the case in a Boston Globe story published a day earlier.

“Unfortunately, the scourge of McCarthyism is back,” Scarborough said. “It is sweeping from Bar Harbor down to Boca Raton and all points in between for Alan Dershowitz. The Boston Globe says Dershowitz is receiving the cold shoulder at the Vineyard.”

“He can’t even go to Martha’s Vineyard,” Brzezinski added. “This is wrong.”

Scarborough described Dershowitz as “Trump’s mouthpiece” on the Mueller special counsel probe and accused him of “doing the bidding of Donald Trump and by extension Vladimir Putin.”

“As my grandmother would say, Alan, when you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas,” Scarborough added. “And so he can’t try to undermine Robert Mueller the third’s investigation of Vladimir Putin trying to destroy our democracy, trying to undermine our democracy and then be shocked that he’s not allowed to go to the finest spots on Martha’s Vineyard.”

