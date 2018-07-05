Dem Rep Tim Ryan: People in Ohio Are Not for’ Trump’s ‘State-Sanctioned Child Abuse’ Immigration Policy

Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes,” Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) said people “people in Ohio are not for” President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy which causes some families to be separated after crossing the U.S. Mexico border illegally.

Ryan said, “We’re all for border security. We’re all for controlling the border. We have an opiate epidemic in Ohio. We’re all for making sure those drugs don’t get here, whether they’re through the mail or the border. We’re for border security but also for a compassionate, responsible immigration system, not ripping kids from their mother’s arms. This is state-sanctioned child abuse. You have kids. If you’re grocery shopping and you lose your kids for two or three seconds, you freak out a little bit. Can you imagine for months and months at a time?”

He added, “This is state-sanctioned child abuse, and so people in Ohio are not for that. They’re for making sure these families are together.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN