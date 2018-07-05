Tucker Carlson: Progressives ‘Despise’ Trump So Much They’ve Begun to Dislike the Country that Elected Him

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the host said, “progressives despise Donald Trump so much they have begun to dislike the country that elected him.”

Carlson said, “Hope you had a great Fourth of July. While you were celebrating the birth of our country some on the left were bemoaning its very existence, Vox.com commemorated independence day with a piece entitled “Three reason the American Revolution was a mistake.” Progressives despise Donald Trump so much they have begun to dislike the country that elected him. Hate has clouded their vision and distorted their values completely.”

He added, “Signs of growing extremism in this country on the left are everywhere. Just yesterday, a Congolese immigrant shut down the Statue of Liberty — our Statue of Liberty — to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies. The left applauded that. But take three steps back and think about what you are watching right here. Congo a war-ravaged hellscape, a country noted for mass rape and cannibalism. Imagine escaping a country like that, and being welcomed in our country, the United States? You would be grateful, wouldn’t you? Many Congolese are grateful. This person is not grateful at all. She took over one of our monuments to scream about how racist we are, and progressives support her. They have gone insane.”

