Turley: Barrett Is ‘Probably the Most Reliable Pro-Life Nominee on the Shortlist’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley stated Judge Amy Coney Barrett is “probably the most reliable pro-life nominee” on President Trump’s Supreme Court shortlist.

Turley said, “[T]he positions on both sides are pretty much baked in. The Democrats are looking at a very tough political environment for them to support any nominee, with the exception of a few of these senators in purple states, people like Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Manchin (D) in West Virginia. They’re going to be in a tough position for this nomination. But it’s a razor-thin margin. You know, there are a couple of Republicans that could easily bolt. That’s what makes Barrett’s nomination so fascinating. She’s probably the most reliable pro-life nominee on the shortlist, and that could end up costing a couple of Republican senators.”

