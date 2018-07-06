FS1’s Broussard: The Most ‘Woke’ Thing a Black Man Can Do Is Get Married, Raise ‘Strong, Intelligent Black Kids’

Thursday on Fox Sports 1’s “Speak for Yourself,” NBA analyst Chris Broussard reacted to San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV saying in a now-deleted tweet he “will never celebrate 4th of July.”

Instead of disparaging the rookie for his “misguided” tweet, Broussard said Walker could show how “woke” he is by raising a strong family and using his wealth and influence to improve opportunities for black people.

“I like that he showed some knowledge of black history and racial consciousness and level of commitment to black people,” Broussard began. “It’s misguided, and I would say take that and gear it in a positive direction. I would say to him, ‘Look, you want to be revolutionary? You want to be woke? The most revolutionary thing a black man can do in 2018 in America is partner with a wife and raise strong, intelligent black kids who are committed to the upliftment of black people. … Keep the social and moral values that you grew up with in church or the mosque or the temple, because when you get in mainstream America, they try to take those away from you and change you.'”

He added, “Finally, I would say to Lonnie, ‘Use your platform, your wealth, your connections, your influence, whatever you get as an NBA player, to help improve the educational, economic and employment opportunities for African-American people. That’s being woke and would be more than kneeling or not celebrating a certain holiday.”

