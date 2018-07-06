CNN’s Toobin on Trump Calling Maxine Waters ‘Low IQ’: ‘How Racist Is That?’

Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” network legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said President Donald Trump calling Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) a “low IQ” individual was “racist.”

Thursday night at a rally in Great Falls, MT, Trump said, “She is a low IQ individual, Maxine Waters. I said it the other day. High — I mean, honestly, she’s somewhere in the mid-60s, I believe that.”

Toobin said, “How about this Maxine Waters stuff over and over again? Low IQ, how racist is that?”

He continued, “Come on. Just be honest about this. How many black people does the president have to attack in these terms? I mean, he’s always whether it’s NFL football players or, you know, UCLA basketball players, I mean come on. Is it a coincidence that he calls a senior black legislator low IQ? I mean it’s revolting, and we should just be clear about what’s going on here.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN