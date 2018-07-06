Dem Sen Hirono: Trump Admin Doesn’t Care Whether Kids Are Reunited With Parents

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said she believes the Trump administration doesn’t care whether children separated from their parents at the border are reunited with their parents.

Anchor Chris Hayes asked, “Do you think this White House cares, fundamentally, the president, his administration, do you think they care whether they get these kids back together with their parents?”

Hirono answered, “No. Because if they really cared, they wouldn’t have done this in the first place. And it’s pretty clear to most of us that they didn’t think that they would be forced to reunite these children from — to their parents.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett