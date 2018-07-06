Dershowitz: Woman Wanted to ‘Stab Me Through the Heart’ for Defense of Trump

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz followed up on a Boston Globe story laying out how he had fallen out of favor with some of his contemporaries in places like Martha’s Vineyard as a result of his defense of President Donald Trump.

Dershowitz offered a few examples for host Tucker Carlson.

“People talk about parties as if that is something serious — I don’t care about parties,” he said. “I’m invited to too many. But at a party this week on Martha’s Vineyard, a woman said if Dershowitz were here tonight, I’d stab him through the heart. This is a Martha’s Vineyard woman saying she would stab me through the heart. Another Martha’s Vineyarder, a professor at MIT, Professor Nicholas Negroponte, who has previously said he wished there were no New York Times and that people only got the news that represented their own personal worldview so that they wouldn’t hear opposing points of view — same guy who said soon there will be a pill you can swallow and you’ll learn French overnight so you won’t have to go through the process of learning French — he’s leading the charge to get people to shun me in every way and to engage with me.”

Dershowitz explained that it was a tactic that was backfiring and instead helping President Donald Trump.

“They did this to hurt me, but the end result is they’re helping Donald Trump,” he said. “They’re strengthening Donald Trump’s hands. The people that shun me are giving Donald Trump and his base an argument about what the radicals do.”

