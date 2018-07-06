Florida Man Says He Was Attacked for Having a Trump Flag in His Yard

A Boynton Beach, FL, man says he was attacked by a stranger over the flag in his yard showing support for President Donald Trump.

Jeff Good told WPTV he was watching fireworks in his driveway when someone driving in front of his house began saying “vile things” to him about the president.

According to Good, the man demanded he remove the flag. He claimed the man punched him in the face when he refused, so he instinctively punched back. That is when he said the driver took off with Good’s arm still in the car and dragged him 30 feet.

Good was left with scrapes and bruises.

“I have some bumps and bruises that I don’t think you want to see,” he told the news station.

Good said he will not let the stranger’s actions deter him from continuing to fly the flag.

“My political goal here is just to express my love for this president and for somebody to punch you in the face for just presenting the flag to the public, that is enough said right there,” said Good.

He added, “He still will be the president tomorrow and the day after so might as well keep the flag there today tomorrow and the day after.”

Boynton Beach police are still searching for the man from the attack.

