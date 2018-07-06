FS1’s Sharpe: Trump Bashing the New NFL Anthem Policy to Distract from Border Issues, Pruitt’s Departure

Friday on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed,” co-host and former NFL star Shannon Sharpe responded to President Donald Trump taking the NFL to task over the league’s new NFL National Anthem policy that requires players to either stand or remain in the locker room, which the president called “worse” than no policy at all during a Thursday night rally in Montana.

Sharpe argued Trump is calling out the NFL in July in a state that does not even have a professional football team to rile “distract” from issues at the border, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt’s resignation amid accusations of misconduct and rile up his base.

“President Trump is trying to distract us from the real issues,” Sharpe stated. “Skip, his catch and separate policy on the border, it is a disaster. he has another cabinet member embroiled in scandal that had to resign. Skip, he’s in Montana, they don’t have a pro football team. The last pro football game was played in early February. The next football game is going to be played sometime in August. … The NFL settled this policy two and a half months ago.”

He continued, “So, why is President Trump all of a sudden bring this issue up? Because this issue plays really well with his base. He is trying to rile his base up again because the midterms are coming and he has a Supreme Court nominee that he wants, so he’s trying to get his base riled up because he knows this plays a very, very well with his base.”

Sharpe later concluded, “I see what President Trump is doing and hopefully there were a lot more people like myself, Skip Bayless, that also see what he’s doing and don’t let him continuously do this.”

