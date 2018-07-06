Jordan: I Had No Knowledge of Abuse – One of the Accusers Has ‘Vendetta’ Against OSU

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) denied accusations that he knew of sexual abuse during his tenure coaching wrestling at Ohio State University and stated one of the accusers, former OSU wrestler Mike DiSabato, has a “vendetta” against Ohio State.

Jordan began by stating, “I never saw, never heard of, never was told about any type of abuse. If I had been, I would have dealt with it. Our coaching staff, we would have dealt with it.”

Jordan was played a clip of DiSabato saying that the “deviant sexual atmosphere that we were exposed to…was something that we would discuss on a regular basis, mainly with nervous banter — locker room banter.”

Jordan responded, “Conversations in a locker room are a lot different than allegations of abuse or reported abuse to us.”

Jordan further stated DiSabato has a “vendetta” against OSU, is in financial trouble, has a criminal record, and has “all kinds of lawsuits against him.”

Anchor Bret Baier later asked Jordan if he ever heard about abuse in locker room conversations. Jordan denied that he had.

