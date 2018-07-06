VP Mike Pence: ICE Will Never Be Abolished Under Trump

Friday in Washington, D.C. at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters, Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration supported their work.

Pence said, “The president sent me here today with a very simple message. I stand before you today at a time when some people are actually calling for the abolition of ICE. In this White House, let me be clear, we are with you 100 percent. And as the president said last night, we will always stand proudly with our brave heroes of ICE and the Border Patrol.”

He added, “Under President Donald Trump, we will never abolish ICE.”

Pence was referring to calls from Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) to abolish ICE.

