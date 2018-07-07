Brooks: Abolishing ICE ‘A Political, and Also Probably a Moral Miscalculation’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that by calling for the abolition of ICE, some Democrats “are making a political, and also probably a moral miscalculation.”

Brooks stated, “[W]hen we see what’s happening to the kids, it literally reminds me of Katrina, in that, this shouldn’t be happening in this country. It’s just abhorrent.”

He added, “Democrats seem to be walking into the trap — at least some them, by saying, let’s get rid of ICE. Which strikes me as purity madness on the other side. Because this is an actual agency that does actual things, and sometimes in good ways. Sometimes, they’ll fight human trafficking and things like that. And so, to me, some of the Democrats who are walking off to the other extreme are making a political, and also probably a moral miscalculation.”

