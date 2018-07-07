Dem Rep Cleaver: Calling for Abolition of ICE Not a Winning Strategy

Saturday, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) warned his fellow Democrats that calling for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was not a winning strategy.

“The one thing, I think, Democrats should be very, very careful about doing and saying is anything that would cause the Independents to believe that Democrats are open borders legislators; they want to let [MS-13] and R2-D2 in the borders,” Cleaver said on MSNBC. “It’s just something that we can’t allow ourselves to fall into the trap of being painted in that picture. Look, we want strong borders.”

