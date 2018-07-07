Devin Nunes Calls for Public, Deposition-Style Russia Probe Hearings

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, appeared Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice” to discuss the letter he sent to House Oversight Committee chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and House Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) that referred a list of 42 names connected to the ongoing Russia probe.

In the letter, Nunes requested an “open setting” testimony for the 42 people listed, but he took it a step further on “Justice,” calling for the testimonies to be “televised” and deposition-style.

“What we’re really asking for … is for these 42 people to be interviewed in public. I would suggest — I can’t control how they conduct the interviews, but I would think that they would want to do more deposition-type,” Nunes told host Jeanine Pirro.

He continued, “Have it be televised because these 42 people really help us get to the bottom of was Trump really colluding with Russia or was this an orchestrated effort by the left, working with the FBI and DOJ, to frame the president and many people involved to dig up dirt to start this investigation.”

