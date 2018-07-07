Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Our Immigration System Is Built on a Premise of Exclusion’

During Saturday’s “AM Joy” on MSNBC, New York 14th congressional district Democratic U.S. House of Representatives nominee Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to a question about what should replace the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if it were to be abolished, saying the country needs to “re-examine” its values of inclusion.

“The original roots of the U.S. immigration system, the first immigration law was the Chinese Exclusion Act and our immigration system is built on a premise of exclusion,” Ocasio-Cortez stated. “It’s built on a premise of choosing who we want out instead of who we want in. And I think that really we need to re-examine the values of inclusion and values of what this country is about when we talk about our immigration policy.”

