Blumenthal: Trump Has Made Himself a ‘Puppet’ of Outside Groups on SCOTUS Pick

Sunday on ABC;s “This Week,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said President Donald Trump has made himself a “puppet” to outside groups in the process to choose a replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Blumenthal said, “We’re at an extraordinary time. This next nominee will be the swing vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and equally important to eviscerate the protections of millions of Americans who suffer from pre-existing conditions and other health care rights, along with workers’ rights, gay rights, voting rights. The American people understand what’s at stake here. By the way, you’ve just extraordinarily powerful reasons why the next justice appointed by this president ought to recuse him or herself. Rudy Giuliani raising the possibility of a pardon, this next justice will sit on the issue of whether or not the president can pardon himself or others.”

He added, “The president has outsourced this decision to the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation. It is extraordinary. I was a law clerk to Justice Blackman. I’ve argued cases before the Supreme Court for them. I’ve never seen a president of the United States in effect make himself a puppet of outside groups and choose from a group of right wing fringe ideologues that are prepared on this list.”

