Dem Sen Durbin: Trump Administration Has Trapped Children in a ‘Bureaucratic Cave’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said the Trump administration had trapped children in a “bureaucratic cave” with his zero-tolerance policy on immigration which caused some families to be separated after crossing the border illegally.

Referencing the children being saved from a cave in Thailand, Durbin said, “Before I get into that, our hearts and prayers are with those boys in Thailand, trapped in the cave. I hope our hearts and prayers are also with thousands of children, toddlers and infants, removed from their parents by the Trump administration, under zero tolerance. They’re trapped in a bureaucratic cave, too. Let’s not forget them.”

He added, “I can tell you this, what we see in this process, forcibly removing children from their parents at the border, then putting them adrift on a bureaucratic sea, where they can’t even find them. If you take a child into a hospital for treatment, the first thing they do is strap a bracelet on the wrist to make sure they’re not lost in the hospital. It is a convergence of cruelty and incompetence that brings us to this moment.”

