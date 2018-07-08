Dershowitz: If I Were Defending Clinton, I’d Be ‘the Hero’ of Martha’s Vineyard

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz took aim at the “hypocrites” at Martha’s Vineyard who are upset and threatening violence because he has defended President Donald Trump, saying if he were defending Hillary Clinton in this same situation, he would be the “hero of the vineyard.”

“Look, hypothetically, if Hillary Clinton had been elected, which I was hoping — I contributed, I worked hard for her — if she were being subject to impeachment and investigation, I’d be making the same arguments and I’d be the hero of the vineyard. The very same arguments I’ve been making, people would be applauding me and cheering me and loving me. These are hypocrites who don’t understand that you make the same arguments no matter who the person is.

