Federalist Society’s Leo: Warnings on Demise of Roe v. Wade a ‘Scare Tactic’

Sunday ABC’s “This Week,” interviewed Leonard Leo, who’s on leave from the Federalist Society to advise President Donald Trump in the process to choose a replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

When asked about Democrats warnings of Roe v. Wade being overturned, Leo said, “No, nobody really knows. We’ve been talking about this for 36 years, going all the way back to the nomination of Sandra O’Connor. And after that 36 year period, we only have a single individual on the court who has expressly said he would overturn Roe. So I think it’s a bit of a scare tactic and rank speculation more than anything else.”

He continued, “My goal, first and foremost, has always been to find people to serve on the court who believe in the Constitution as it’s written. And that’s really ultimately what drives the conservative legal movement.”

He added, “I’m very confident with this president’s enthusiasm and with Leader McConnell’s enthusiasm that they can get anybody confirmed.”

