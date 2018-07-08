Flake: ‘There Is Concern Across Europe’ About What Trump Might Promise Putin

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said there was “concern across Europe” about what President Donald Trump might promise to Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of their July 16 meeting in Helsinki.

“Many of us are concerned, I certainly am, about the president’s ongoing rhetoric that really demeans or ridicules our allies and praises our adversaries,” he said. “So this is a part of kind of a continuum, so yes it does concern me.”

He continued, “I’m glad that the president is talking to Vladimir Putin. I’m glad that he’s talking to North Korea as well, but I am concerned, and I know there is concern across Europe, about what might be promised. There was a promise made with regard to exercises with South Korea that may not have been fully vetted or noticed with South Korea. I know that countries in Europe are concerned about promises that might be made by the administration without consultation with our NATO allies.”

