Giuliani: ‘No Concerns’ About Cohen Cooperating with Investigators

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, said he has “no concerns” about whether Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen will cooperate with federal prosecutors.

Giuliani said, “Michael Cohen should cooperate with the government. We have no reason to believe he did anything wrong. The president did nothing wrong with him. We have gone through every document we can. We see no evidence of it.”

He added, “every indication we have is the president is not involved in that. I’m hoping Michael is able to clear himself.”

