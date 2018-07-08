NATO Ambassador: Trump Is ‘Making an Impact,’ Allies Increasing Defense Spending

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said President Donald Trump is having an “impact” on our European allies causing them to increase defense spending.

Hutchinson said, “NATO is really is making progress and they are doing it really at President Trump’s insistence. I think it is very clear and he has been very direct about the Europeans needing to do more for their own security. I’ve worked for three presidents, all of whom have said the same thing. Now, I think for the first time, we are really seeing the Europeans actually start going in the same direction. Every ally is now increasing defense spending — we’ve had the largest increase in defense spending since the Cold War.”

She added, “I think he’s making an impact, and I think that the Europeans, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, have said ‘We are going to do more. We need to do more, we are going to do more — it’s the right thing to do.'”

