WATCH: Students Bash Trump’s Unannounced SCOTUS Pick

New York University students expressed their dismay over President Trump’s pick to replace Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court—the only problem is, Trump has not announced his pick yet.

Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips interviewed several students at New York University about Trump’s pick to replace Kennedy, and several students voiced their disapproval of Trump’s yet-to-be-announced choice.

“He’s quite extreme in his views and I don’t know if it would make the Supreme Court very even,” one student said.

Several other students called Trump’s nominee “a racist,” and one student even went as far as comparing Trump’s eventual nominee and everyone in the Cabinet to the Ku Klux Klan.

“His entire cabinet and everyone he’s chosen has been the white supremacist legion of doom, and it’s dangerous to everyone who looks like me,” the student said. “They should all wear white hoods and burn crosses.”

Another female student called Trump’s Supreme Court pick an abuse of the president’s power.

Trump tweeted Saturday that he will announce his choice to succeed Kennedy soon, and he previously told reporters that he would announce his pick on July 9.