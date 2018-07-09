CNN’s Rye: ‘I’d Love to See’ Al Sharpton Debate Sean Hannity

During an interview with ScoopB.com‘s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, CNN political commentator Angela Rye said she would “love” to see MSNBC’s Rev. Al Sharpton and Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity debate each other.

“I’d love to see Reverend Al take on Sean Hannity,” Rye told Robinson.

The political commentator added she is, however, “tired of the debates” and wants to see the nation talk about solutions.

“You know, I could be honest with you, I’m tired of the debates,” said Rye. “I would rather start having conversations that move us towards the direction of progress. I think that we spend so much time fighting each other and not hearing each other, it’s just not fruitful anymore. So, I gotta be honest in saying I’m kinda over the debate. I’d rather, you know, talk about solutions and figuring out how we move past the boxes that confine us, whether it’s party or race or economic conditions. How can we treat each other respectfully as human beings? And then come up with solutions from there. I’m just saying, I’m tired of it. I’m tired of being mad.”

(h/t Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson)

