Dem Gov Inslee: Trump Family Separations a ‘Diabolical Scheme’ to Look Tough

Monday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) said President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy that was a “diabolical scheme” to make the president look tough.

Inslee said, “This has been a barbarous process from the beginning.”

He continued, “It has been a diabolical scheme and the president playing chess — you know, he’s sort of been willing to sacrifice a few pawns, which are these children — in his effort to, I guess, look as tough as he wants to be.”

He added, “We are grossly dissatisfied with the government’s response. They have given us nothing but inaccurate information. They’ve gone so far last week to suggest that they would consider just placing these children with foster parents, as a reunification plan.”

