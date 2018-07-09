Former Dem Sen Feingold: Trump Turning SCOTUS into a ‘Kangaroo Court’

Feingold said, “The stakes couldn’t possibly be higher. What we have here is the United States Supreme Court is really changing its character. First of all, it was stolen. This whole seat was stolen, the Scalia seat. After that, you have a president who wasn’t even elected by the majority of the Americans being able to pick that replacement instead of Barack Obama. Now, you have the president picking more people when he’s under investigation for probably legal activity before and after he became president.”

He added, “What we really have is the United States Supreme Court is becoming a kangaroo court. The definition of a kangaroo court is a court where the outcome is predetermined.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN