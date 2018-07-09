Trump: I’m Nominating Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court

During a statement on Monday, President Trump announced that he nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

Trump said, “I do not ask about a nominee’s personal opinions. What matters is not a judge’s political views, but whether they can set aside those views to do what the law and the Constitution require. I am pleased to say that I have found, without doubt, such a person. Tonight, it is my honor and privilege to announce that I will nominate Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court.”

