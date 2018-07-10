Dem Sen Blumenthal: Kavanaugh Must Recuse Himself from Mueller-Related Cases

Tuesday during a press conference on the steps of the Supreme Court, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh must agree to recuse himself from cases involving “Trump’s personal financial dealings” and special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

Blumenthal said, “I’m a no on this nominee. My colleagues should be a no on this nominee unless Judge Kavanaugh specifically commits that he will recuse himself on any issues that involve President Trump’s personal financial dealings or the special counsel.”

He added, “He would be the swing vote. Judge Kavanaugh, if he is a justice, would be the swing vote in deciding whether he can pardon himself—get out of jail free pass. That’s the accountability that will be lost if Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed. Likewise, whether he can be called before a grand jury—whether he can be indicted while he is still president.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN