Joy Behar Asks Dershowitz: Why Isn’t McConnell in Jail for Blocking Obama’s SCOTUS Pick?

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” co-host Joy Behar asked Harvard constitutional law professor Alan Dershowitz why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was not in jail for blocking Merrick Garland, former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee.

Dershowitz said, “They stole the first nomination to the Supreme Court, absolute theft, unconstitutional. I have to tell you, I’m a little critical of President Obama, whom I voted for. He should have nominated Merrick Garland, and should have sworn him in, and should have dared the Republicans to say kick him out of office. They have no right not to decide a case. The Constitution says advise and consent. It doesn’t say delay and postpone.”

Behar asked, “Well, how come Mitch McConnell is not in jail? That’s what I want to l know. ”

Dershowitz replied, “You want to put everybody in jail. I’m against putting people in jail unless they have actually committed crimes.”

