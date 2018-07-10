Manchin: ‘Wrong’ to Decide How We’ll Vote on Kavanaugh Now, We Need to ‘Study’ Him

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said that it is wrong for senators to make premature judgements on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, and that the right course of action is “to give everybody the benefit of the doubt, look at it, do a deep dive, study it, have him come in and sit down, and go over the concerns I might have.”

Manchin said, “I think we need to look at it and do a deep dive, do our job. And right now, senators are making decisions, and making how they’re going to be on these issues. And I think it’s wrong. Do our job.”

Manchin added, “I’m not speaking on any other senator, except I know what I feel in my heart’s right, to give everybody the benefit of the doubt, look at it, do a deep dive, study it, have him come in and sit down, and go over the concerns I might have.”

